Nate Sudfeld leaves with air cast on left arm

AP

Well, this isn’t good news for the Eagles.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld left for the locker room in a cart after injuring his left arm. He had an air cast on his arm.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told the team’s TV broadcast at halftime that Sudfeld was being evaluated.

Philadelphia, though, could find itself in the market for a backup quarterback. Nick Foles left for Jacksonville in free agency, and the Eagles were counting on Sudfeld to replace Foles as Carson Wentz‘s backup.

Wentz, who didn’t play Thursday, has missed 13 games the past two seasons, including five postseason contests.

With 15 seconds left in the first half, Sudfeld braced himself with both wrists as he fell backward onto the turf on a late hit by Isaiah Mack. The Titans were penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer.

Sudfeld, who has thrown only 25 passes in two regular seasons, went 10-for-18 for 177 yards and one touchdown before his injury. His touchdown pass was a 75-yarder to Marken Michel.

The Eagles also saw defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (head), defensive end Daeshon Hall (shoulder) and receiver Charles Johnson (foot) leave with injuries.