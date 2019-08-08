NFL goes to Louisiana Supreme Court to block deposition of Roger Goodell

With Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered to testify in the lawsuit arising from the Rams-Saints NFC Championship debacle, the NFL is throwing a Hail Mary. And the Saints are trying to tip the ball in the league’s direction.

David Hammer of WWL-TV reports that the NFL has filed an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court aimed ostensibly at dismissing the case but as a practical matter at pulling the plug before Goodell is forced to answer questions under oath. The league’s lawyer argues that the case, if allowed to proceed, would open the floodgates for more lawsuits from disgruntled fans.

The Saints, per Hammer, have joined in the effort to get the case dismissed, filing a brief that supports the league’s motion — and that points to the expansion of replay review to include pass interference as a sufficient outcome to the situation. But the Saints, like the league, fear that this will be the first domino in an endless series over the outcome of a wide variety of sporting events.

Ultimately, the question becomes whether the Louisiana Supreme Court will entertain the effort to dismiss the case before the case is resolved by the lower courts. Without getting too deep into the legal weeds (I don’t want to put anyone to sleep before lunch), appeals courts typically look for reasons not to get involved until they have to. With the lower courts ruling that the lawsuit filed against the league contains a sufficient legal foundation to proceed, the Louisiana Supreme Court could see this for what it is — an effort to insulate Goodell from the obligation of testifying — and decline to get involved until the case proceeds to a final judgment in the lower courts.

And if Goodell ultimately is ordered to testify, the smartest move would be to make the case go away. With the plaintiff wisely limiting his demand to $75,000 in order to avoid federal-court jurisdiction and already indicating that proceeds will go to Steve Gleason’s foundation, it would be a simple and relatively inexpensive check to cut.

18 responses to “NFL goes to Louisiana Supreme Court to block deposition of Roger Goodell

  1. They will order him to testify. And he should have to explain himself more completely. Not that he will say anything new, but completely ruining the competitiveness of a NFL playoff game deserves some explanation.

  2. Godell is a horrible commissioner but he’s not the one who missed the call. This isn’t his fault. And if the Saints would have scored touchdowns instead of kicking field goals in the first half then it wouldn’t have been that close

  3. Courts have better things to do. I hope this isn’t costing the tax payers anything. Cry on your own dime.

  4. Settle and it sets a terrible precedent.

    This whole suit is bad for the game.

    If the NFL does settle, I’m curious to see when New Orleans gets another Super Bowl after 2024.

  5. As a season ticket holding Saints fan…this silliness needs to stop. A fan never really gets over something like what happened in the superdome on 1/20 but this is ridiculous. I take solace in knowing that true fans of the game know that the Satins got robbed. True fans know that if just one flag (for either egregious penalty) was thrown…Saints win, game over.

  6. So all the “Saints need to get over it” crowd can crawl back into their holes as the Saints also are trying to get the suit dismissed and want no part of it.

  7. No way you can’t allow fans who are unhappy about the outcome of a game to sue sports leagues. Otherwise there will be lawsuit after lawsuit. If I were in charge at the NFL I’m fighting this all the way to the end

  8. I just dropped in to see what condition my disposition was in.

    Yeah, Yeah, Oh-yeah, what condition my disposition was in.

  9. Taking a bad call to court, wasting time and money. What a country. People that filed this case should pay a hefty fine, so this nonsense is discouraged.

  10. In the larger scheme of things this could result in a real mess down the road. That said anything that makes Goodell squirm is not without merit. The lawyer that brought the suit is unlikely to agree to a settlement that includes a gag order which may be part of the league’s hesitancy to cut a check.

  12. This is one of the dumbest lawsuits I’eve ever heard of and should’ve already been thrown out. There is no law regarding mistakes by referees and there is no proof, or even any evidence that I’ve seen, of any conspiracy. You know if the courts allow this we’ll start seeing fans suing over missed offsides calls, etc. THROW IT OUT!!

  13. Goodell doesn’t want to have to commit perjury in court again, which he’s already had 2 judges call him out for doing. He’s afraid if he keeps it up eventually one of these judges will put him in jail for doing so

  16. One of the things that I would be interested in for the Goodell deposition would be about how referees are selected for certain games. There is no reason why the Saints/Rams game had 3 or 4 referees with ties to Los Angeles officiating that game.

  17. There is No Question Roggie Boy Purposely put in 6 Refs from the LA area to SHAVE POINTS for the Rams to win to muster up Revenue for the new LA Stadiums PSLs because the Stadium was supposed to cost 2 Billion & now that figure is 5 BILLION Goodell has 0 Integrity.

