NFL hopes to keep depositions of Roger Goodell, game officials out of Louisiana

Posted by Mike Florio on August 8, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL hopes to secure a dismissal of the Rams-Saints NFC Championship lawsuit because (duh) it wants to win and (more importantly) it wants to shield Commissioner Roger Goodell and multiple game officials from answering tough questions under oath. The NFL, as a fallback proposition, wants to ensure that Goodell and other league employees won’t have to travel to Louisiana to be questioned.

The 34-page brief filed by the NFL with the Louisiana Supreme Court indicates in a footnote that a motion will be filed with the trial court seeking an order allowing the witnesses to be questioned where they reside, and not where the lawsuit is pending. In support of the argument, the NFL points out that the witnesses “have received numerous threats to their physical safety from self-professed Saints fans.”

The local hard feelings against Goodell date back to 2012, when the bounty punishments derailed the Saints’ entire season via the suspension of coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. The NFC Championship debacle dusted off that acrimony, with the rancor extending to the officials responsible for the missed call of pass interference with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Courts have broad discretion to determine the location of depositions. Usually, courts require the lawyers to travel to where the witnessess live and/or work. Plenty of courts expect individuals who have subjected themselves to the jurisdiction of the state to give deposition testimony where the events occurred, and where the case is pending. The fact that Goodell and the three game officials are named defendants in the case could be a factor in a decision to make them come to Louisiana.

Although the NFL wants the issue of deposition testimony to become moot through the dismissal of the entire case, the NFL also will be fighting to ensure that Goodell would be questioned in New York City, and that the three game officials involved in the case would likewise testify where they live.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “NFL hopes to keep depositions of Roger Goodell, game officials out of Louisiana

  1. People think Goodell will get fired over this. Sorry but he is doing exactly what he is being paid to be. The lightening rod for everyone to hate when he isn’t really the one with all the power. He works for the owners. Boo him, hate him but that is what his job is. He takes the all the criticism while the owners count their money and drag this game down. Want Goodell gone? Stop making him the scapegoat for every problem the NFL faces.

  2. Why is the NFL even fighting this case? They should have just ignored the initial summons and let a default judgment for $75K be entered against them. Much cheaper than traveling and prepping Goodell and the refs for a deposition.

  3. As much as I’d love to see Roger Goodell strapped to a lie detector and filled to the brim with truth serum, the FACT is that the blown call in that playoff game was only the 3rd biggest reason the Saints lost that game.

    The first was Sean Payton’s HORRIFIC clock management and post blown call game management. His whole thing about the blown call was a cover up to make people forget just how badly he managed that game.

    The 2nd biggest reason was Drew Brees’ horrible interception. Let’s not forget the Saints got the ball first in OT. Teams that really DESERVE to be in the Superbowl convert on those drives. They DON’T give the ball to the other team.

    There isn’t a single team in the league that can’t cite a blown call or non-call that cost them a big game. Well now the Saints have one too. Welcome to the club, and stop whining about it.

  4. BuckyBadger says:
    August 8, 2019 at 1:12 pm
    People think Goodell will get fired over this. Sorry but he is doing exactly what he is being paid to be.
    —————————————–

    Outside of Louisiana what people would that be? I doubt any rational non Saints fan so much as entertained the thought. Goodell received a contract extension after he had previously committed perjury and been caught flat out lying in an arbitration finding. This certainly isn’t going to take him down, lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!