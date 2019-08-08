Nick Foles, Leonard Fournette, 16 other Jaguars won’t play tonight

Getty Images

Nick Foles won’t play tonight in the Jaguars’ preseason opener, the team announced.

Foles, who signed with Jacksonville in the offseason, played 51 snaps in two preseason games last year for the Eagles.

Running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Jalen Ramsey also are among the 18 players expected to sit out for Jacksonville against Baltimore.

The others are: WR Dede Westbrook, WR DJ Chark, WR Chris Conley, CB D.J. Hayden, S Ramik Wilson, S Ronnie Harrison, LB Myles Jack, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Brandon Linder, OL Andrew Norwell, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DE Calais Campbell, DT Abry Jones and DT Marcell Dareus.