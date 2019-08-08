Philip Rivers won’t play in preseason opener

Getty Images

Add Philip Rivers to the list of veteran quarterbacks who won’t be exposed to the first full week of the preseason.

Via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Rivers would not play tonight against Arizona, as he chooses to look at younger players across the board.

That leaves Tyrod Taylor, Cardale Jones, and Easton Stick to handle the passing against No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

“We’ll learn a lot about the depth that we have,” Lynn said. “We expect that depth to continue to get better. [We have] a lot of young guys right now, and they’re going to play. I don’t want to put too much into Thursday, but it will be the first time we get a chance to see these guys in a live game.”

Of course, the Chargers will also be without running back Melvin Gordon, who remains out because he wants a raise and the Chargers don’t want to give him as big of one as he desires.