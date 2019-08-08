Ryan Tannehill throws for 130 yards, two touchdowns

AP

It’s not a competition until it is.

Titans starter Marcus Mariota played only one series at Philadelphia and completed 4-of-8 passes for 24 yards with all four completions going to free agent signee Adam Humphries. He drove the Titans to the Eagles 23 before throwing three incompletions, the last one on fourth-and-seven.

While it was not bad, his backup, Ryan Tannehill, was better.

Tannehill went 12-for-16 for 130 yards and two touchdowns in four possessions. He had a 1-yard touchdown to MyCole Pruitt and a 23-yard touchdown to Anthony Firkser.

Third-stringer Logan Woodside replaced Tannehill with 51 seconds remaining until halftime.

So while the Titans say Mariota is the starter, Tannehill just gave notice that he isn’t going to make their decision a no-brainer.