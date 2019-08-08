Sean Payton doesn’t see Alvin Kamara’s workload changing much

Getty Images

When Mark Ingram was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season, Saints running back Alvin Kamara played on 82 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He dropped to just over 62 percent of the snaps over the course of the entire regular season, but the 611 yards he produced in those four games and Ingram’s departure for Baltimore as a free agent this offseason might lead some to wonder if the Saints might be up for putting more on Kamara’s plate.

Kamara has wondered about what else he can do as well, but it doesn’t look like a major change in usage is in the plans. Head coach Sean Payton said he thinks the “pitch count and how we’ve played and utilized him has been really good” over the last two years.

“It will be similar to what we’ve been seeing,” Payton said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve been pleased with the balance we’ve had with him. We think it’s been a good count.”

Ingram ran for 4.8 yards per carry over the last two seasons, which made for a potent backfield combination. The Saints signed Latavius Murray this offseason to be Kamara’s complement in this year’s backfield and his ability to produce at a similar level will likely play a role in determining how often Kamara is on the field when all is said and done.