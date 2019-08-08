Small gas explosion at Raymond James Stadium

Getty Images

While the Buccaneers already are on their way to Pittsburgh, a small gas explosion rocked Raymond James Stadium on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Two men who were working on a gas line in a vending level on the third level of the stadium were injured when a spark ignited, Fox 13 reports.

The men were transported to a local hospital as trauma alerts, according to the TV station.

There was no active fire and power was restored to the area.

The Bucs play at Pittsburgh on Friday night. They host the Dolphins in the second exhibition game Aug. 16.