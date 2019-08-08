Sonny Jurgensen retires after 55 years with Washington

Getty Images

Legendary Washington quarterback and broadcaster Sonny Jurgensen has spent more than a half-century working for the team. He has decided to end his run with the franchise.

“I’ve decided to hang up my headphones and my clipboard,” Jurgensen announced in a statement issued by the team. “It’s been a great 55 years in Washington. I want to thank our Redskin fans for being so generous to me and our teams, we owe it all to you. I’ve had so many wonderful memories of thousands of teammates I’ve played with and talked about during my years in radio and television in Washington D.C.”

Jurgensen’s entire football career extended more than six decades.

“After 62 years in professional football, I still have my health and wonderful family with a special thanks to my beautiful wife Margo for letting me work the weekends for all those years,” Jurgensen said. “I’ll always be a fan of professional football and appreciative of all that it has done for me, my family and our city.”

The 84-year-old Jurgensen played for the Eagles from 1957 throug 1963. He spent 1964 through 1974 playing quarterback for Washington.