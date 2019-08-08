Steelers sign Trevon Mathis

Getty Images

The Steelers have some injury issues at cornerback right now, so they have signed a healthy player to flesh out the group.

The team announced the signing of Trevon Mathis on Thursday. Running back Ralph Webb was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Mathis grew up in Pittsburgh and went to college at Toledo with third-round pick Diontae Johnson and two other players on the Steelers roster. He spent time with the Vikings after going undrafted last year, but did not make the 53-man roster.

The move comes a day after Joe Haden hurt his ankle during practice. Artie Burns, Brian Allen and Justin Layne also sat out that session, which explains why the team was in the market for another body to throw into the mix.