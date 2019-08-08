Texans trade for running back Duke Johnson

Getty Images

The Browns blinked.

After insisting all offseason they weren’t going to trade surplus running back Duke Johnson, they have shipped him to Houston.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans are sending a 2020 fourth-round pick which could become a third-rounder.

That’s a big addition for the Texans, as Johnson provides another threat out of the backfield along with Lamar Miller.

Johnson wanted out of Cleveland after the depth chart filled up around him, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (at least for the final eight games this year) figuring to take up all the oxygen.