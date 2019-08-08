Trent Williams continues to insist he will not play for Washington

Getty Images

If Washington thought fining holdout offensive tackle Trent Williams for skipping training camp was going to get him to report, people who know Williams say that’s simply not the case.

“He’s not coming back. Period,” a source who talked to Williams told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

That means Williams’ stance hasn’t changed since PFT reported a week ago that Williams simply had no interest in playing in Washington, where he believes his health was put at risk by the medical staff’s failure to properly diagnose a growth on his head.

Williams’ career earnings have topped $95 million, and he apparently doesn’t view $40,000 a day in fines for missing training camp as any major incentive to show up. He may also not care about losing out on his $11 million salary for this year, or the $1.62 million portion of his signing bonus that he could be forced to pay back to the team if he never plays for them again.

In other words, Williams hasn’t budged: He wants to be traded, or not to play at all.