Adam Gase: Seemed like the right time for a PI challenge

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase broke some new ground on Thursday night.

Gase became the first coach to successfully challenge a non-call of pass interference in the second half of the team’s preseason opener against the Giants. A Davis Webb pass to wide receiver Tim White fell incomplete, but Gase challenged that Giants cornerback Corey Ballantine interfered with White.

Gase was rewarded with a 33-yard gain when the review found that Ballentine was holding White’s hand, which reached the standard of clear and obvious evidence of interference.

“It’s interesting. We just got to keep working through it,” Gase said in a postgame press conference. “I’m sure there will be mistakes made along the way where its like should we have challenged that, should we have not of. You are trying to go off of the way that we’ve been explained over the years of of the whole DPI, OPI, so that seemed like the right time, and we all felt good about it and then we got the result that we wanted.”

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, Lions coach Matt Patricia and Bears coach Matt Nagy all made unsuccessful challenges in hopes of getting the same result that Gase got in the Meadowlands on Thursday night.