Andrew Luck still not ready to return to practice

The Colts remain optimistic about Andrew Luck.

Andrew Luck is still not ready to practice.

According to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Colts coach Frank Reich said Luck wouldn’t be on the field for the next three practices because of the calf strain which has limited him to three practices this summer.

“Continuing to progress with his strength, which is awesome, but there’s still a degree of pain,” Reich said.

They return to practice tomorrow, and if he’s not practicing until Tuesday at the earliest, then it’s not likely he’d play in the second preseason game next Saturday. At this point, playing in the preseason at all might not be prudent.

Reich also said they’d adjust as necessary when it was time to cut the roster to 53. The Colts would probably prefer to keep just two quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett as a reliable backup. But if Luck’s not ready to go soon, a third quarterback (and one less player at another position) might be a necessity. They also have Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly on the roster at the moment, but Kelly is facing a two-week suspension so he’s not any immediate help for this problem.

All of which means it’s not necessarily time to panic. (Narrator voice: It’s never too soon to panic.)