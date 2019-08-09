Antonio Brown posts on social media: If I leave, will fans still love me?

AP

Antonio Brown posted on Instagram after news broke that he has threatened to quit if he can’t wear his old helmet. The Raiders receiver had a two-hour grievance hearing Friday regarding his helmet.

“I love the game; I love the hustle,” Brown wrote. “Young-in got doe he can leave the league but if I leave will the fans still gone love me man? #paidinfull”

Is Brown saying he has all the money he needs and therefore is willing to walk away?

If he retires, Brown will owe the Raiders only $1 million unless Oakland could capture the prorated signing bonus from his Steelers contract.

However, he would lose $14.625 million in fully-guaranteed salary for 2020. Likewise, $14.5 million in full guarantees for 2021 likely would void.

Brown has made $72.9 million in his career, according to overthecap.com.