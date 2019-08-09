Antonio Callaway suspended four games

Posted by Josh Alper on August 9, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been working with reserve units during training camp and he won’t be playing at all during the first four weeks of the regular season.

Callaway has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season because of a substance abuse policy violation. Callaway can practice and play with the team in the preseason before going on the suspended list.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Callaway said in a statement. “I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

Callaway was cited for marijuana possession charges last summer, but had those charges dismissed earlier this year. Callaway was also cited for marijuana possession while at the University of Florida, where he had several other off-field incidents that led to him being suspended for the entire 2017 season.

Callaway caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season. He had three catches for 42 yards against Washington on Thursday night.

9 responses to “Antonio Callaway suspended four games

  1. there goes his guaranteed contract money so it now makes sense why the browns kept him with the second / third team.

    they can cut him and get all the cap space back.

    best of luck to him, hopefully he got the message (this time).

  2. Well, he was a gamble from the start and it was starting to pay off late last season…and then this. Callaway is fast and shows flashes of talent at WR but if he keeps this crap up, I’d cut bait. Browns already dealt with Josh Gordon’s antics for too long, no need to start doing the same with Callaway.

  4. As weed gets more and more legalized, and proven as a medical option, the league is going to have a hard time justifying continuing to punish guys for it.

    At the same time, this is not NAM, there are rules. These tests are random. They are during the season, and it is dumb to risk a suspension over something you know you’ve contractually agreed not to do. Whether you agree with the contract having the prohibitions in place or not, they are there, and you signed.

    I think it’s a fair trade off… millions of dollars for 4 years of sobriety, I guess not everyone can make that kind of commitment.

  6. Josh Gordon Jr???

    I hope the next CBA has a different perspective on pot. We do not need to keep players off the field b/c they smoked pot in the off season.

  8. In 6 weeks when they are 2-4 we’ll hear the talk about guys “not buying in to the program”

  9. rideforjesus says:
    August 9, 2019 at 3:03 pm
    Is it me or do all the young WR all start like this in Cleveland?
    ————————————————————————–

    Yes. It’s just you.

