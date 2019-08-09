Antonio Callaway suspended four games

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been working with reserve units during training camp and he won’t be playing at all during the first four weeks of the regular season.

Callaway has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season because of a substance abuse policy violation. Callaway can practice and play with the team in the preseason before going on the suspended list.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Callaway said in a statement. “I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

Callaway was cited for marijuana possession charges last summer, but had those charges dismissed earlier this year. Callaway was also cited for marijuana possession while at the University of Florida, where he had several other off-field incidents that led to him being suspended for the entire 2017 season.

Callaway caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season. He had three catches for 42 yards against Washington on Thursday night.