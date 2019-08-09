Blake Bortles ready for his preseason opportunity

AP

Jared Goff won’t play in the Rams’ preseason opener Saturday. Blake Bortles will.

Bortles has two more years and 35 more starts than Goff, but Goff is the starting quarterback and Bortles now is his backup. If things go as planned for the Rams this season, the only action Bortles will see is in the preseason.

He will try to make the most of it.

“It’s an opportunity for me to get a new resumé on tape,” Bortles said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Bortles signed a one-year contract with the Rams after the Jaguars gave up on the former No. 3 overall choice. It gives him a chance to learn under Sean McVay before hitting the free agent market in March in search of a starting job.

Bortles called it “an unbelievable system.”

“He’s really been impressive when you look at a guy that’s had a lot of success as a starter in some different systems, how quickly he’s been able to come in here, digest the material, be able to own it and then be able to help get guys on the same page with some of the younger guys he’s playing with,” McVay said.