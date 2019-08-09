Brian Flores wants Josh Rosen to rein in “gunslinger mentality”

AP

Quarterback Josh Rosen played most of Thursday night’s game for the Dolphins and he spent much of the night under pressure from the Falcons.

It’s clear that the Dolphins have work to do on their offensive line and Rosen was able to elude pressure long enough to get passes away on several occasions. Some of those passes wound up as completions, but head coach Brian Flores said after the game that he’d prefer Rosen not take quite as many risks as he did against Atlanta.

“At some point as a quarterback, you have to take a sack. That’s the play,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But the guy has a little bit of a gunslinger mentality and likes to let it rip. Obviously, that was a nice one to Preston [Williams], but I think we want to play smarter than that in that situation. Not just let the ball go like we did.”

Rosen took no issue with what Flores had to say.

“You just can’t fall into that trap because bad games will turn really bad really quickly if you don’t learn negate that risk,” Rosen said. “I’ve been battling that my whole career. I have to find that balance of knowing when I can push the edge, and when to just take the sack and live to play another down.”

Rosen ended the night 13-of-20 for 191 yards and an interception on a poor decision in the first half of the game. He’ll get his next chance at game action against the Buccaneers next Friday.