Broncos’ Austin Fort suffers torn ACL

Getty Images

An undrafted rookie who looked like he could be a pleasant surprise for the Broncos this year has instead been lost for the season.

Broncos tight end Austin Fort suffered a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fort had been impressive in training camp and was getting some reps with the first string because the Broncos had been thin at tight end. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio singled Fort out before the game as a player who had a chance to make the roster with an impressive preseason.

“He’s gotten a lot of reps because of those injuries [at tight end],” Fangio said of Fort. “I think he’s gotten worn down a little bit, but eventually all those reps will come back to really help him. [I’m] anxious to see him play.”

Fort caught one pass for 29 yards on Thursday night and suffered the injury while getting tackled on that play.