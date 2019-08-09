Broncos sign Adam Bisnowaty, place Austin Fort on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos placed rookie tight end Austin Fort on injured reserve Friday, the team announced Friday night. Fort tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

Denver signed offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty in a corresponding roster move.

Bisnowaty, 25, has played one career regular-season game, seeing action in a 2017 game for the Giants. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Giants and the Vikings.

The Giants made Bisnowaty a sixth-round draft pick in 2017.

Bisnowaty spent a portion of the 2019 offseason with Washington and also has spent time with the Lions and Panthers.