Chiefs already planning to have cap space for Mahomes’ next contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was league MVP in his first season as a starter, which means he’s the biggest bargain in the NFL right now — and means he’s sure to demand an enormous new contract, likely as soon as next offseason. The Chiefs are ready.

In fact, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the Chiefs have been planning for Mahomes’ second contract since before last season. Veach said that when the Chiefs signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency in March of 2018, they were already thinking about structuring that contract so that it wouldn’t hamstring them if they give Mahomes a huge new deal.

“We were already doing the deal assuming Pat would be an elite-level quarterback. We were already doing our contracts to fit a potentially big contract,” Veach said. “When he was a rookie, as a backup, we were already doing our structures to fit. That’s how much we believed in Patrick.”

Mahomes counts just $4.5 million against the cap this year, then $5.2 million in 2020 and the Chiefs have a fifth-year option for 2021. So it might seem like Kansas City could easily wait to give Mahomes a raise.

But the reality is, if Mahomes were to play as well in 2019 as he did in 2018, and then tell the Chiefs in 2020 that he’s not showing up until he gets the biggest contract in NFL history, the Chiefs would have little choice but to meet his demands. And so they’re planning now as if they’re going to give him a big pay raise next year.

“We will not,” Veach said. “be caught with our pants down.”

The Chiefs don’t sound like they’re planning to play hardball with Mahomes next year. They know they have the best young player in the NFL, and they want to do what it takes to make sure he spends his prime in Kansas City.

  3. Good luck with that. They better hope he is willing to do Tom Brady-style team friendly deals or they’ll be screwed, despite Veach’s optimism.

  4. Might want to slow the roll until mid third year, there’s now a lot of tape on him. Breaking the bank over someone who’s not won anything other than a consolation prize is stupid

  5. That a way to keep your cards close to your vest Veach. You don’t happen to play poker do you?

  6. Chiefs fans won’t want to hear this…but he may have already hit his ceiling. I’m not saying they won’t have team success or anything in the future but…Just based on the law of averages, other defenses and coaches being more prepared, etc. it’s unlikely he ever has another season like he just had

  7. I hope he gets a great contract but thinks of the team too and doesnt hamstring us like Brees did to the Saints for a few years. He’ll be rich ni Mayer what but it does us no good to have to gut our team.

  8. Years ago when rookies were leaving college and demanding and getting contracts that put them amongst the highest if not the highest paid player at their positions the league demanded caps on rookie contracts with the idea being that once rookies enter the league and prove themselves they would handsomely be rewarded.

    Well….Players like Mahomes and Zeke have done just that. They’ve entered the league and proven to be amongst the very best if not the best at their positions. But instead of saying yes pay the guy they’re nitpicked to death by some fans such as georhe stone. When Russell Wilson was up for his secind contract we heard from people saying he didn’t deserve it. As a player with some fans you will never be able to win when it comes to your contract.

  9. They may want to keep him happy, but they also have control over him for the 1rst 7 yrs of his career.

  10. Sounds like the Chiefs are willing to extend him after only two years. Wow, just wow! Isnt that a little premature? He had a phenom season last year but the his sample size is too small to make him the highest paid player in the league. The chiefs will screw this up. They always do.

  11. Different New Lions says:
    August 9, 2019 at 3:13 pm
    Chiefs fans won’t want to hear this…but he may have already hit his ceiling. I’m not saying they won’t have team success or anything in the future but…Just based on the law of averages, other defenses and coaches being more prepared, etc. it’s unlikely he ever has another season like he just had

    ———
    LOL. 2017 was Patrick Mahomes FIRST YEAR EVER in which his sole focus was football. No baseball, no basketball – just football. 2018 was just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak, in terms of his ceiling. The kid is just 23 years old.

    And if you’ve watching Training Camp videos, it’s clear that he’s bigger, stronger, more efficient with his feet and ball placement.

    Mahomes, Mayfield and Watson will be this generation’s Elway, Marino and Kelly, with Murray and soon, Trevor Lawrence, on their heels.

    Welcome to the NFL’s Next Gen QB’s. It’s gonna be awesome.

