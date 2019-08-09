Colin Kaepernick is in “the best shape of his life” and eager to play

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick tweeted earlier this week that he’s “still ready” to play. He remains “eager” to prove he still can play, too.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press quoted a source close to Kaepernick as saying, “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.”

The question is whether Kaepernick ever gets another chance in the NFL. It seems unlikely considering he has not played since Week 17 of the 2016 season and settled a collusion grievance with the NFL in February.

Every signing of a no-name quarterback on the transaction write is another sign Kaepernick’s ship has sailed.

The Texans signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu earlier this week.

The Eagles, who lost Nate Sudfeld to a fractured wrist Thursday, are not immediately seeking a backup quarterback with Sudfeld expected back in six weeks.

President Trump gave his blessing to an NFL team employing Kaepernick. But he added a caveat: “Only if he’s good enough.”

Kapernick, 31, may have to go prove that in the XFL first if he wants another chance in the NFL.