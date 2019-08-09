Former Rugby player Christian Wade goes 65 yards for TD on first carry

Getty Images

The Bills were assigned a player through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program this offseason and Christian Wade made a memorable preseason debut against the Colts on Thursday night.

Wade was a rugby star in his native England, but gave up the sport last year to pursue a career in football and has been working as a running back this summer. He got his first carry in a game in the fourth quarter, found a hole and went 65 yards for an unexpected touchdown.

“I’m still kind of like lost for words,” Wade said, via Syracuse.com. “That’s what dreams are made of, man. You come over here and I’m trying to work my ass off. It gives me the motivation to keep going. I get the positive energy that I’m making strides in the right direction. I know I still have loads of work to do.”

As you can see in the picture above, Wade was able to pull off the touchdown run despite an awkward exchange on the handoff. That illustrates how much work there is to do.

Even if Wade doesn’t make the team, the work can continue into the regular season as the Bills are permitted to carry Wade as an 11th player on the practice squad and the early returns showed there’s something for them to work with.