Freddie Kitchens: Antonio Callaway is “a great kid”

Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway was suspended four games by the NFL on Friday for a violation of the substance abuse policy.

General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement that the team is disappointed in Callaway, but “continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources” available through the Browns and the league. Head coach Freddie Kitchens sent a similar message a short time later.

“I like the kid. I think he’s a good person,” Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Sometimes people lump these sort of things into being a bad person. This is a great kid, so we’re going to support him until he proves us otherwise. He knows what he has to do, though.”

Callaway is allowed to practice during the preseason, but he may not be doing much of that in the immediate future. Kitchens said that the wideout suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday night’s game. He played through it, but missing some practice time would seem likely given that injury.