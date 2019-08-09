Geno Smith to miss a week or more after knee procedure

AP

Geno Smith was able to get the Seahawks through last night.

Now, the backup quarterback will miss the next week to 10 days.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Smith was having a cyst removed from his knee.

He started last night’s game in place of Russell Wilson, and was 3-of-9 for 58 yards before yielding to Paxton Lynch (who was a solid 11-of-15 for 109 yards with a touchdown).

Carroll said this week the hope was that Smith would be back in time for their Aug. 18 game against the Vikings. They may need a camp arm to get them through practice, but the short timetable for Smith suggests it won’t be a well-known name.