Jaguars sign Quadree Henderson, Davis Tull

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Tuesday that linebacker James Onawalu will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and the team moved to take him off the 90-man roster on Friday.

Onawalu was waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve or reach an injury settlement with the team if he goes unclaimed. The Jaguars announced that move along with the signings of linebacker Davis Tull and wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson.

Tull was a fifth-round pick by the Saints in 2015 and spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He moved onto the Falcons and Rams over the next two years, but never saw any regular season action. He’s also played in the CFL and AAF.

Henderson was waived by the Jets earlier this week and spent last season with the Giants. He had five kick returns for 112 yards and nine punt returns for 68 yards in five games.

The Jaguars also waived wide receiver Marcus Simms with an injury designation. Simms signed with the Jags after going undrafted in the supplemental draft, but suffered a concussion.