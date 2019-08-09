Jameis Winston, Bucs offense start preseason well

Getty Images

Jameis Winston started a pivotal season in his career in the best possible fashion.

Winston got the start for the Buccaneers against the Steelers on Friday night and he moved the team down the field for a 12-play, 81-yard touchdown drive. The score came on a nine-yard toss to wide receiver Chris Godwin, who head coach Bruce Arians has been talking up this offseason.

Winston was 5-of-6 for 40 yards and also picked up 10 yards on a run that helped Tampa roll down the field to start the game. There’s a long way to go before drawing any conclusions about how the Arians-Winston partnership will turn out, but it was a good start all the same.

Another plus for the Bucs came on the ground as Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones combined to run five times for 31 yards. Blaine Gabbert is now in the game for Tampa, but Jones has remained in the game and figures to continue getting work as he tries to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season.