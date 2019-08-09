Jarrett Stidham looks good in Patriots debut

AP

Brian Hoyer is still standing there, so the Patriots have a backup quarterback they can trust to a certain degree.

But the next project had a good debut, with rookie Jarrett Stidham turning in a solid performance in the opener against the Lions.

The fourth-round rookie was 14-of-24 for 179 yards and a touchdown, and but for a few dropped passes the numbers would have been better.

“I had a great time,” Stidham said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “This is my first NFL experience, getting to play. There are a lot of things to improve on, but overall it was a lot of fun. It was a great experience.”

While Hoyer would doubtless get the call if anything happened to the 42-year-old Brady, Stidham is an interesting commodity for the Patriots, who have developed and flipped young quarterbacks before.

With Brady already old and effectively on a one-year contract, the future is a very real consideration for them this preseason.