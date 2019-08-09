Keke Coutee has minor ankle injury

Getty Images

Fortunately for the Texans, receiver Keke Coutee‘s injury looked worse than it was.

Coutee landed awkwardly on a 9-yard catch from quarterback Joe Webb with 13:35 remaining in the second quarter. He was slow to get up and helped off the field by the team’s athletic trainers before eventually being carted into the locker room for further evaluation.

Coutee has a minor ankle injury, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Coutee tweeted and then deleted, “Y’all can say what y’all want to behind this screen, but y’all never spent a day in my shoes. Minor setback, nothing major!!!”

He played only six games last season because of hamstring issues and made 28 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.