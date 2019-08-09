Kirk Cousins sharp early for Vikings

Getty Images

Do night games still count as prime time when it’s summer and the days are longer?

They may not, because Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking very good early on against the Saints, despite his 5-13 record in late games in the regular season.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead on Cousins’ 1-yard pass to rookie running back Alexander Mattison, but it was the play before that should lend hope.

Cousins hit wide receiver Adam Thielen for a long gain which appeared to be a 35-yard touchdown. Officials ruled Thielen was down just short of the goal line as he slid, which was the only thing wrong with a crisp start. Cousins was 4-of-4 for 65 yards on the first possession.

Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees isn’t playing (though most of the Saints starters are), with Teddy Bridgewater taking the first snap for the Saints.