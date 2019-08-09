Kyle Shanahan would rather cancel the preseason than keep four games

Getty Images

How bad does 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan think the current NFL preseason schedule is? So bad that he’d rather just get rid of the preseason altogether than keep it as it is currently constituted.

Shanahan says his first choice would be cutting the preseason in half, but he’d rather cut it by 100 percent than keep it as it is.

“You absolutely don’t need four preseason games,” Shanahan said. “I’d rather have zero than four. Preferably, I’d like two. One to evaluate the people trying to make the team and then just one to knock a little rust off.”

The NFL does not appear to be ready to cancel the preseason altogether, but there are increasing voices for reducing it. Shanahan is one of many coaches who thinks the current format has outlived its usefulness.