Kyler Murray on preseason debut: “It feels like a dream come true”

Getty Images

It was brief preseason debut for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, but the Arizona Cardinals got a nice preview of what their new franchise quarterback can bring to the table.

Murray went 6-for-7 for 44 yards in his 10 plays against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It felt good,” Murray said after leaving the game in quotes distributed by the team. “It’s really crazy. It feels like a dream come true to finally be here in front of the fans. A new team for me with new guys, so it felt good.”

Murray’s only incompletion came when receiver KeeSean Johnson stepped out-of-bounds before the pass arrived to make himself an ineligible receiver. Murray was also sacked once on his final play of the game when both ends came free almost immediately. None of the throws Murray had to make in the game were overly difficult throws, but he made the throws that presented themselves.

“I thought it was smooth,” Murray said. “I was anxious to get out there, move around a little bit. I really just tried to execute whatever coach called and I think we did that for the most part.”