Lamar Miller: “Really cool” to have Duke Johnson on the team

The Texans added another running back to the mix this week and their choice suits Lamar Miller just fine.

Houston’s No. 1 back finished up his time at the University of Miami a year before Duke Johnson arrived to take over many of his duties in the backfield, which is part of the reason why he thinks they will make a winning combination for the Texans this season.

“It’s good,” Miller said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I spoke to him this morning. He’s excited. I’m excited to have him on the same team. He’s a very talented player. He catches the ball out of the backfield pretty good. He can run the ball as well. Just to have him is really cool.”

Miller’s 25 catches last season were his fewest since the 2013 campaign and that number may not go up with Johnson available to do passing down work during the 2019 season. It sounds like that wouldn’t be a problem for Miller as the 2019 season unfolds.