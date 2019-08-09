Mark Davis apologizes, but only for language

Getty Images

Mark Davis would like the Oakland A’s to know he is sorry. About his language.

After a profane tirade about his baseball neighbors and how they complicated his life in Oakland, the Raiders owner felt bad about his word choice.

“I am not sorry for the things I said,” Davis told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “But I am sorry for the way I said them.”

Davis was upset about the way the A’s handled some renovations to the stadium that displaced Raiders season-ticket holders, among other things. But he voiced in feelings in a rather colorful manner (blue), saying “the front office has been real p—ks,” and that the A’s had “been really f—ing around with us up there, taking advantage of the situation.”

He probably feels the exact same way this morning, as he prepares for his final season in Oakland, after which some more such language might be pointed at him on his way to Las Vegas.