Pat Shurmur: “Slow your roll” about a Giants quarterback controversy

Giants coach Pat Shurmur doesn’t want to hear about a quarterback controversy.

After rookie Daniel Jones put on a show in Thursday night’s preseason opener, Shurmur was asked what he would say to fans who think it’s time for Jones to replace Eli Manning.

“I think, ‘Slow your roll,’” Shurmur said.

Manning went three-and-out on his only series, while Jones went 5-for-5 including a touchdown pass on his only series. Shurmur said it’s too soon to anoint Jones.

“This is just his first go around,” Shurmur said of Jones. “I think he did a good job. As I mentioned, all along he has done nothing to disappoint us, and certainly when you take the team down the field and score a touchdown, that’s a good start. It’s something good to build on. We have a lot of time left before we start playing games. Nothing at this point has changed.”

Shurmur said Jones made some mistakes that the coaching staff noticed but fans and the media wouldn’t.

“He didn’t motion the tight end across on the first play,” Shurmur said. “Those types of things. Things that we see. As I mentioned, to the naked eye, you possibly didn’t see.”

One preseason game is too soon to make any proclamations, but suffice to say that if Jones and Manning look in the next two preseason games like they looked in the first one, it’s going to be awfully hard for Shurmur to slow down fans’ desire to move on from Manning and see Jones as the Week One starter.