Paxton Lynch: Revenge wasn’t on my mind

Getty Images

Paxton Lynch‘s time with the Broncos didn’t go all that well and that’s why the 2016 first-round pick is now trying to land a backup quarterback job in Seattle.

Lynch got a chance to make a case for that job against his former team on Thursday night. Lynch followed Geno Smith in the preseason opener and put together a strong effort. He was 11-of-15 for 109 yards through the air and added 38 rushing yards while both throwing and running for touchdowns.

During the game, social media had fun with the idea of Lynch being fueled by revenge but the quarterback said that wasn’t on his mind while he was on the field.

“I know that there was some talk that it was about that, but I love those guys,” Lynch said, via the team’s website. “I have a lot of love for a lot of guys on that team, they mean a lot to me. I respect them and love them, they’re close friends to me, so it had nothing to do with that. It was more to me, I had a lot to prove to myself tonight, and I feel like I went out there and did that.”

Smith is having a cyst removed from his knee and is going to miss a week or so, which gives Lynch a chance to build on his strong performance and improve his chances of extending his run with the Seahawks.