President Trump: Fundraiser controversy makes Stephen Ross “hotter”

AP

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross found himself in hot water this week regarding his decision to hold a six-figure-per-person fundraiser for President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters from the White House lawn on a hot August morning, a profusely sweating President Trump said that the controversy is actually a good thing for Ross.

“I think it just makes Steve much hotter,” President Trump said. “I didn’t speak to him yet, I’ll see him in a little while. The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter. He’ll figure that out in about a week.”

President Trump also seemed to confirm that he doesn’t see eye to eye politically with Ross.

“Stephen Ross is a great friend of mine, he’s a very successful guy,” President Trump said. “We were competitors but friends in real estate in New York in the old days. He’s a great guy. He is — by the way, I think he’s probably more inclined to be a liberal, if you want to know the truth. But he likes me, he respects me. We’re doing a fundraiser there, we’re doing another fundraiser with another friend of mine. And I understand the fundraiser was totally sold out, and it’s very successful.”

Whether Ross believes his efforts are making him “hotter” or more successful remains to be seen. If anything, the situation has crystallized the disconnect between those, like Ross, who claim to support racial equality and social justice and the “rhetoric around race” from the Oval Office.