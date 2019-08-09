Raiders add a tight end amid Antonio Brown drama

Getty Images

The Raiders haven’t weighed in on any of the helmet-related stories concerning Antonio Brown on Friday afternoon, but they did announce a roster move while the rest of the football world was wondering what’s going to happen next with the wideout.

The team announced the signing of tight end Brandon Barnes. Cornerback Isaiah Langley was waived in a corresponding move.

Barnes has spent time with the Lions and Jets since going undrafted out of Alabama State in 2017. He was not with any team during the 2018 season and has never appeared in a regular season game.

The Raiders already had Luke Willson, Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier and Paul Butler on hand at tight end.