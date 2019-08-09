Ravens kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik continues to impress

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 9, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Kaare Vedvik is good enough to make an NFL roster. But maybe not the roster Justin Tucker and Sam Koch are on.

Vedvik, the Ravens’ Norwegian backup kicker and punter, had another solid preseason outing on Thursday night, went 4-for-4 on field goals in last night’s preseason opener, with a long of 55 yards. He also had two punts, one of which went 58 yards and the other 53 yards.

That continues a string of impressive preseason performances for Vedvik, who also looked very good last preseason as both a kicker and a punter.

The problem for Vedvik is that the Ravens are happy with Tucker as their kicker and Koch with their punter. Last year he appeared to have a good chance of getting picked up by some team after his strong preseason in Baltimore, but he suffered a head injury when he was assaulted in Baltimore and was unable to play.

A rookie who can both kick and punt, Vedvik grew up playing soccer in Norway but learned about American football and decided to see if he could earn a college scholarship with his powerful kicking leg. He did, at Marshall, and then got his shot in the NFL. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said he expects to trade Vedvik, and given the way he has kicked, it’s easy to picture some team giving up a draft pick to acquire him.

9 responses to “Ravens kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik continues to impress

  1. The Jets , Vikings , Seahawks , Cardinals, Falcons, Bears, Redskins , Bengals, Steelers (which wont happen,) ALL should be on the phone to trade for this guy. None of those teams have relable kickers. Even the Colts and 49ers should be looking to their future…their guys are getting long in the tooth.

  2. I’d like us to pick up a 3rd round pick for him! I think a team desperate for a kicker would jump at that offer.

  3. Let’s go jets go get this guy. Chandler the cat sucks. 3 missed xtra points last night is a joke. Make the trade Joey d

  5. A good kicker is a huge difference maker for contending teams. I’d hold him close until someone offers something big. Anyone who disagrees, tell me how you feel when your team loses a big one because of the kicker.

    Dude hits 50+ like it’s a free throw

  6. “The Redskins should be on the phone to trade for this guy.”

    The Redskins have a 28-year-old kicker who’s entering his fifth year with the team while holding the franchise record for FG percentage. That doesn’t feel like a guy you ditch in favor of a guy who has never even played a game. The Redskins punter just set the record for IN20s, too, so if you meant that, you are even more wrong.

    Just keep it simple and make Bears joke next time, huh?

  8. guitarkevin says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:08 am
    I’d like us to pick up a 3rd round pick for him! I think a team desperate for a kicker would jump at that offer.

    Exhibit #4124: Why Joe Fan could never be a GM for an NFL team.

  9. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:49 am
    The Jets , Vikings , Seahawks , Cardinals, Falcons, Bears, Redskins , Bengals, Steelers (which wont happen,) ALL should be on the phone to trade for this guy. None of those teams have relable kickers.

    If Boswell can return to form after being injured last year (up to which he was completely reliable), you won’t need to worry about the Steelers making any trade offers.

