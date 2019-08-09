Ravens kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik continues to impress

Getty Images

Kaare Vedvik is good enough to make an NFL roster. But maybe not the roster Justin Tucker and Sam Koch are on.

Vedvik, the Ravens’ Norwegian backup kicker and punter, had another solid preseason outing on Thursday night, went 4-for-4 on field goals in last night’s preseason opener, with a long of 55 yards. He also had two punts, one of which went 58 yards and the other 53 yards.

That continues a string of impressive preseason performances for Vedvik, who also looked very good last preseason as both a kicker and a punter.

The problem for Vedvik is that the Ravens are happy with Tucker as their kicker and Koch with their punter. Last year he appeared to have a good chance of getting picked up by some team after his strong preseason in Baltimore, but he suffered a head injury when he was assaulted in Baltimore and was unable to play.

A rookie who can both kick and punt, Vedvik grew up playing soccer in Norway but learned about American football and decided to see if he could earn a college scholarship with his powerful kicking leg. He did, at Marshall, and then got his shot in the NFL. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said he expects to trade Vedvik, and given the way he has kicked, it’s easy to picture some team giving up a draft pick to acquire him.