Report: Andy Janovich out 6-8 weeks with pectoral injury

AP

The Broncos will start the season without fullback Andy Janovich.

Mike Klis of Denver’s 9 Sports reports Janovich will miss 6-8 weeks with a strained pectoral, which was better news than the Broncos expected.

Janovich started and played eight offensive snaps and four on special teams before being injured in the Broncos’ 22-14 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Janovich, 26, played all 32 games the past two seasons, starting 16.

Klis also reports that an MRI confirmed the Broncos’ fears that rookie tight end Austin Fort tore an anterior cruciate ligament.