Posted by Mike Florio on August 9, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Antonio Brown got what he wanted, and the Raiders should have known what they were getting.

Chase Williams of WPXI, the NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh, has reported that Brown already has gone “radio silent” on the Raiders, as he obtains treatment away from the team on feet that were frostbitten last month in a cryotherapy chamber.

Here’s the specific content of the tweet from Williams: “10 practices into training camp and Antonio Brown has already gone ‘radio silent’ with the Raiders. They have zero clue where he is or what the progress of the foot injury is.”

It’s impossible to know whether this report is accurate, in part because no one connected to the team is publicly saying anything about Brown’s injury. It had seemed that the Raiders were mum in order to avoid making Brown look bad or foolish for freezing his feet; maybe the Raiders are saying nothing because there’s nothing to say, and because they just don’t know what’s going on.

If the report is accurate, folks in Pittsburgh will shed no tears over this development, given the manner in which Brown behaved at the end of his nine-year run with the team. Folks in Oakland will be dismayed by the situation, but they shouldn’t be.

Brown wasn’t punished but rewarded for quitting on his team in Week 17. There’s no reason to think that he learned any lesson from his final days with the Steelers because, at the end of the day, he won.

41 responses to “Report: Antonio Brown goes “radio silent” on Raiders

  2. A rose by any other name is still a rose.

    An egotistical bum by any other name is still an egotistical bum.

  5. Is there really anything to say? Absolutely no one knows how long this will take. Its a medical issue. And frankly its a mistake allot of good players make. He tried to do too much; he wanted to make the treatment even “better” and it blew up on him. He knows it – the team knows it.

    So there really is nothing else to do or say – except wait.

    ..and pray.

  12. File with the league and get his contract null avoided if possible. Wash your hands and move on.This guy is a cancer to a team period.Who does he think he is collect paychecks from a team and him acting he is the Boss

  13. The last paragraph is so true. And it was probably the lack of repercussions for poor team behavior during his tenure in Pittsburgh that created the problem child he has become.

  16. I hear circus music in the distance, the clown act is returning. What will it be this time? He wore Mr. Big Chest out, so he needs a new act. Many in the media fell for the whole “woe is me” crap he was laying down, when all he wanted was more guaranteed $$$. So glad he’s out of Pittsburgh. Addition by subtraction, and all.

  17. Acquiring a disruptive cancer like Antonio Brown was a decision that no rational football decision maker would have made. Just like no one in his right mind would have traded away a future HOFer in his prime like Khalil Mack.

    Those decisions were of course made totally by Gruden (although he’ll probably shift blame in the Brown case to Mike Mayock). But of course who is to question the brilliance of someone who is such a “football genius”?

  23. ditkasanger – This is not a mistake “a lot of good players make” or a mistake that any players make. Maybe I’m wrong but please list any other players who have gotten frost bite from not wearing the proper shoes in cryotherapy? You can evem just list the names of people who have gotten frost bite regardless of if they used the proper footwear. I’d be surprised if you can come up with any and I seriously doubt it wil be “a lot of good players”.

  26. Until this comes from a Raiders beat writer, I’m not going to believe a soured ex-girlfriend from the other side of the country.

  31. We all saw this coming. It’s just bad business. Cowboys, take note. Or don’t w/e I guess I’m not a Cowboys fan. But just let these players walk. Some bad team will overpay them and this will happen again. You will NEVER get what you pay for. We are entering an era where the best teams will be the ones with the best recent five drafts

  32. Can’t cheer for guys like this, all about Mr. Big Chest. Didn’t even get to the first preseason game before it blew up. Should call this guy Mr. Big Dumpster Fire!

  33. This dude is the “Pennywise the Dancing Clown” of the NFL. Wonder what he charges to haunt houses.

  34. 2distorted says:
    August 9, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    Will be interesting to see if this is a non-football injury and the Raiders can get money back.
    ====================================================

    Wow! If the Raiders can, and do. You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Brown’s Pittsburgh antics will pale in comparison to the show he will put on for the Raiders.

  36. AB was confused….. He wanted to watch Frozen with his kids…see so in order to watch it with real life effects he freezes his feet to the point of almost frost bite… It is a shame that he never did get to finish watching the movie….

  38. Man. What an absolute headcase
    He’s yours Gruden. You wanted that “work ethic” you got it.
    Out indefinitely because he froze his own feet.
    Maybe replaying that staged hub between him and Derek, on loop, indefinitely will make you feel better.

  39. August 9, 2019 at 1:09 pm
    Until this comes from a Raiders beat writer, I’m not going to believe a soured ex-girlfriend from the other side of the country.

    I agree that Raider fans might feel as if this is sour grapes, but the fact that he isn’t at camp throws up a red flag. Im assuming other players that are injured on the team are at least at camp.

