Report: Antonio Brown will be back in camp soon

AP

Antonio Brown is apparently in contact with the Raiders, and they’ll be seeing him soon.

Despite an earlier report that Brown had gone “radio silent” from the team, the Raiders apparently do know where he is.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brown “is expected to rejoin the club at its training camp headquarters in the near future,” per a team official.

Brown hasn’t participated in a full practice during camp, taking part in just part of one of their 11 sessions. A mysterious foot ailment related to a cryogenic treatment has been an issue lately, though details are scarce. The team apparently believes the foot thing is a “non-issue.”

He wasn’t on hand for their joint practices with the Rams this week, and won’t be playing in Saturday’s exhibition game regardless.