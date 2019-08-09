Report: Antonio Brown won’t play football again if he doesn’t get to wear his helmet of choice

Getty Images

Mr. Big Chest is threatening to take his helmet and go home.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has informed team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again.

Schefter also reports that Brown believes that the new helmet he is supposed to wear “protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch [the] football.” Brown has refused to wear other approved helmets offered to him by the Raiders.

As PFT has reported, the model of Brown’s specific helmet is among those that can be worn. Apparently, however, that model has sufficiently changed in the past decade to make Brown not interested in wearing it.

It’s unclear whether Brown means what he says. But, again, he’s used to getting his way — and he’ll apparently keep trying to get the NFL to bend to his wishes.

At a time when the NFL seems to be willing to do whatever it has to do to ensure that highly-talented football players are available to play football, maybe the NFL will find a way to let Brown do what he wants, if he truly is serious about not playing football.

In the interim, it would probably be smart to keep an eye on Brown’s social-media feeds for a late-night, shirtless press conference from an elliptical machine.