Report: Antonio Brown won’t play football again if he doesn’t get to wear his helmet of choice

Mr. Big Chest is threatening to take his helmet and go home.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has informed team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again.

Schefter also reports that Brown believes that the new helmet he is supposed to wear “protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch [the] football.” Brown has refused to wear other approved helmets offered to him by the Raiders.

As PFT has reported, the model of Brown’s specific helmet is among those that can be worn. Apparently, however, that model has sufficiently changed in the past decade to make Brown not interested in wearing it.

It’s unclear whether Brown means what he says. But, again, he’s used to getting his way — and he’ll apparently keep trying to get the NFL to bend to his wishes.

At a time when the NFL seems to be willing to do whatever it has to do to ensure that highly-talented football players are available to play football, maybe the NFL will find a way to let Brown do what he wants, if he truly is serious about not playing football.

In the interim, it would probably be smart to keep an eye on Brown’s social-media feeds for a late-night, shirtless press conference from an elliptical machine.

98 responses to “Report: Antonio Brown won’t play football again if he doesn’t get to wear his helmet of choice

  12. This has been so much fun. Call his bluff. When he has to pay back that signing bonus he will find a helmet he likes.

  13. At some point, way in the future, as in a week or two, everyone will be thinking the same thing, “How did the Steelers fleece the Raiders and get a third and a fifth for this guy?”

    Somewhere, Bills fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

  14. At the time of the Antonio Brown trade I thought it was a re-run of the 2005 Randy Moss disaster for the Raiders. However it looks like I may have been mistaken because Brown is even more of a disruptive cancer than Moss was.

    The excuse for the Moss fiasco is that Al Davis was a once-great football guy who had lost his mojo due to senility. In the case of the Brown fiasco (and also the moronic trading away of Khalil Mack) Gruden is a below-average HC who was ridiculously given power to make personnel decisions despite his complete incompetence in that area.

  15. What were the Raiders thinking when they got Antonio Brown, Richie Incognito, and Vontaze Burfict? Oh, ya, it’s the Raiders.

  19. Here come the excuses when he finishes the season with 600 yards and 3 TD’s from that elite QB Carr, LMAO!!! It was the HELMETS fault!!! See ya malcontent!! My STEELERS are pure genius in giving this guy away….LOL!!!

  27. And T.O. haters thought exercising in his driveway was a circus act.

    At least the guy shows up for work and balls out when he gets paid.

    Antonio Brown is a walking human implosion.

    Jerry Rice is football’s greatest receiver, but Antonio Brown is without a doubt football’s greatest diva.

  28. Won’t this void the trade? You can’t trade a guy to a team and then have him retire when he gets there

  30. This is literally a grown man throwing a temper tantrum like a small child over something so minor that it’s really hard to believe that this isn’t an Onion article. What an absolute joke.

  33. Seriously , The man is letting us know that he needs Clinical Crisis Supervision NOW !.!

  35. This is nothing more than a diversion to mask the seriousness of his feet being severely frostbitten. If the injury was part of his “private” health care and not approved by the Raiders and he cannot play this year he can “retire” for a year without ever admitting to his stupidity. He may also be angling to avoid the Raiders going after some of the upfront money they gave him claiming that the real reason he did not play this year is the “dispute” with the NFL so they cannot claim his injury was not a NFI that could give the Raiders the right to recover previously paid monies. This is not about helmets – this is really about his feet that may force him to miss the season!

  36. He threw a fit in Pittsburg and got what he wanted – out of town. So now he throws another fit expecting he will get his way. Petulant child.

  38. Great keep driving down his stock for fantasy drafting purposes. He won’t give up 10’s a millions of dollars over a helmet. If the players didn’t want this kind of oversight on their equipment, i guess they should not have sued the league for concussions.

  41. tittmouse says:
    August 9, 2019 at 4:52 pm
    Won’t this void the trade? You can’t trade a guy to a team and then have him retire when he gets there
    ——————————————————-

    Why would it? The Steelers didn’t get their millions back when he quit on the team. At the time, many were hee-hawing that the Steelers got fleeced. As the old saying goes, “He who laughs last, laughs best.”

  42. With people like that the owners should come out with a very good collective bargaining agreement for them…

  43. This is so perfect. No way Chuckie or Mayock thought they would ever be having these conversations with a player. My only question is, how much stuff did the Steelers keep in house when it came to AB. Dude acts like he is the lead singer for a late 80s-90s rock band.

  46. How could Chuckie not see this coming? AB is a clown make no doubt about it CLOWN! Time for some vets to step in and set AB straight. Time to make the clown job full time. Let’s see if Bell can make a bigger disturbance.

  47. wouldn’t shock me to read someday that he had a full on psychotic break. he’s either seriously mentally ill, or these latest tales are manufactured by the league to sell hard knocks

  49. As the A.B. soap opera plays to the throngs in the most insidious of ways, there is the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Detroit WR Jermaine Kearse, a player who plays with the heart of a champion, all out, all the time who suffered a terrible leg injury in his very first action of the preseason. Not that I would ever wish a calamity of that nature on anyone, however, in choosing between A.B. and KearsI go with heart over talent every time. Here’s to a speedy and full recovery for Jermaine and a full season supply of Prozac for Gruden, Mayock and M.D. (Mark Davis or Manic Depressive, your choice).

  50. flviking says:
    August 9, 2019 at 4:56 pm
    Have him wear a leather helmet and end this drama.

    ——————————————

    best comment of all time

  52. Brady loves his old helmet too. But for Brady his use of the old helmet should be grandfathered in since he’s really old.

  53. Not super stoked on the whole ab drama I was not happy that we signed him in the first place he’s to whiney to be a raider were supposed to be the toughest dirtiest players out there yet our “star” receiver wants to whine about a helmet and sit out over that give me a break this guys a joke

  56. Obviously brown doesn’t place any value in protective gear. Doesn’t want the improved helmet and didn’t wear proper footwear and froze his feet.

    Anyone else think the helmet issue is a diversion shifting the blame from himself to the league for missing games? He might already know he’s not playing for months over the feet issue

  59. His guy is nuttier than a fruit cake!!!!! Why the Raiders want to deal with his crap his beyond me! Many people blamed Big Ben for this clown’s attitude, but now we see who the real jerk is!
    If I were Gruden, I’d tell him to hit the highway!

  60. As a Patriots fan, I must admit I’m enjoying this fro afar……
    AB has some SERIOUS mental/maturity issues going on….
    THANK GOD the Pats didn’t get this nut job!!!!

  62. You can punch a pregnant woman in the stomach and be a serial domestic violence abuser and get on the field, but the league will keep Brown off over this helmet?

  63. I don’t see a problem with AB wearing the old helmet. The NFL is concerned about concussion, but if Brown got hit in the head, what damage would it cause. We all know this Drama Queen is a brainless idiot any way. Now if he got kicked in the rump, that might cause brain damage. Hey AB, stay home with T Owens – you two are a matching pair & I think the fans are real tired of your pathetic antics. While you are at it – PAY YOUR BILLS fool.

  65. He wants to use the same helmet he wore when now-teammate Vontaze was tossing concussion-level cheapshots at his head. Might explain why he’s been acting so nuts the past couple years.

  72. On the one hand we have a malcontent who is completely bonkers….and on the other, a head coach who has drunk so much of his own Kool-Aid that he honestly believed he knew how to deal with said bonkers malcontent and get the most out of him.

  73. Wait until AB finds out that the NFL also banned his athletic supporter as well… this is not going to end well.

  76. Once it’s time for his first paycheck this season, he’ll miraculously find a very,very, good helmet !

  77. What if he did permanent damage to his feet in that cryo tank and this is just an excuse in case he can’t play anymore?

  79. My how things have changed; and it didn’t even take very long. That 3rd round pick that the Steelers got from the Raiders in the trade is starting to look pretty smart!

    A reminder for the so called “experts,” to NOT rush to judgment. Unbelievable!

  80. I am not surprised at all. Brown’s mentor is Terrell Owens. He said so explicitly last season. He learned his lessons well from his master. Teams who did not put in a bid for Brown are celebrating because they dodged a bullet.

  85. At least the other two headbangers Incognito and Burfict have had the grace and the brains to keep quiet and play the game.

    Seems Mr Big Chest has neither.

  86. He should just wear it into the cryo chamber then when it is frozen, chip off the parts that obscure his vision.

  87. This is hilarious. AB is such a moron. This is better than anything I could have imagined lmao

  88. Richard Nguyen says:
    August 9, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    And T.O. haters thought exercising in his driveway was a circus act.

    At least the guy shows up for work and balls out when he gets paid.

    Antonio Brown is a walking human implosion.

    Jerry Rice is football’s greatest receiver, but Antonio Brown is without a doubt football’s greatest diva.

    ————————————————————————————-

    I agree with you about Brown. I don’t agree with you about Rice. Rice was great all right but no WR in the history of the NFL dominated his era more than Don Hutson dominated his. Hutson is the greatest WR in the history of the NFL.

  89. harrisonhits2 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 5:31 pm
    You can punch a pregnant woman in the stomach and be a serial domestic violence abuser and get on the field, but the league will keep Brown off over this helmet?x

    ———-

    But at least the woman won’t join a class action law suit for hundreds of millions of dollars.

  91. Enjoy the splendor of a true WR diva in full bloom. It’s a beautiful thing. It typically doesn’t last long and always ends in a train wreck but dog gone is it a sight to behold.

  93. Give this guy a towel or some Kleenex to go with it. Get on with the times. What a big baby!

  96. “There’s alot of nails on the road to success” — Jon Gruden

    They really need to show some of these Gruden commercials after every episode of hard knocks.

  98. nyneal says:
    August 9, 2019 at 6:31 pm
    Richard Nguyen says:
    August 9, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    And T.O. haters thought exercising in his driveway was a circus act.

    At least the guy shows up for work and balls out when he gets paid.

    Antonio Brown is a walking human implosion.

    Jerry Rice is football’s greatest receiver, but Antonio Brown is without a doubt football’s greatest diva.

    ————————————————————————————-

    I agree with you about Brown. I don’t agree with you about Rice. Rice was great all right but no WR in the history of the NFL dominated his era more than Don Hutson dominated his. Hutson is the greatest WR in the history of the NFL

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    An old packer fan calling an old packer the greatest. Who saw that coming.

