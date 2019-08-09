Report: Darius Philon arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Getty Images

Police in Phoenix arrested Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Philon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman outside a strip club, TMZ.com reports.

Philon, 25, was taken to the Maricopa County Jail on Friday morning.

He stands accused of pointing a handgun at a dancer in the parking lot of the VLive strip club on May 17, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

The alleged victim told police Philon requested that she and another female follow him to his vehicle where he kept his money, according to TMZ. While at his BMW, Philon allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it at the alleged victim’s chest, asking, “which one of you wants a bullet?”

Philon lowered the weapon but pointed it at the women a second time before she returned to the club and Philon drove away, per TMZ.

Philon signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals in the offseason, leaving the Chargers after four seasons. The Chargers made him a sixth-round choice in 2015.