Report: Nate Sudfeld to miss six weeks with left wrist injury

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t feel an urgent need to add a quarterback after Nate Sudfeld fractured his left wrist in Thursday night’s game against the Titans and a post-surgery report about his recovery timeline probably won’t cause a shift in that opinion.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sudfeld is expected to return to action in six weeks. That would leave him out of action for the start of the regular season, but not so long that it would force the team to make another move if they are comfortable with Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson behind Carson Wentz.

The remaining preseason games will likely determine if that’s the case. Kessler was 3-of-6 for 12 yards last night while Thorson was 2-of-9 for seven yards and an interception.

Sudfeld was 10-of-18 for 177 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. He’s appeared in three regular season games over the last two seasons.