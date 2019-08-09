Source: Antonio Brown’s preferred helmet is a permitted model, but it’s too old to be worn

Getty Images

A very weird story keeps getting very, very weirder.

The latest wrinkle to Antonio Brown‘s absence from the Raiders comes from his refusal to replace his old helmet with an approved model. Unlike Tom Brady, however, the model of helmet Brown wears has not been prohibited. Per a league source, the specific helmet Brown wants to wear is simply too old.

Yes, the grace period for 11 prohibited helmet models has ended, requiring players like Brady to ditch wearing models that were not deemed to be sufficiently safe. For Brown, the prohibiton comes from the requirement that each and every helmet must be certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment, and that the NOCSAE will not certify a helmet that is more than 10 years old.

So, basically, Brown wants to keep using his specific helmet. He can wear the same model, it just has to be a new one. Or, more accurately, one that it fewer than 10 years old. Antonio Brown is resisting that, for reasons that may be clear only to Antonio Brown.

And it may be quite as simple as this: Ever since becoming one of the best players in the NFL, Antonio Brown has always gotten his way, on everything. So, naturally, he expects to eventually get his way on this, too.