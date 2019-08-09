Taywan Taylor struggles in preseason opener

AP

The Titans said last month they wanted to give receiver Taywan Taylor more chances. After what they saw Thursday night against the Eagles, Taylor might see fewer instead.

Taylor started and played 34 offensive snaps. He had two catches for 16 yards, dropped a Ryan Tannehill pass that would have resulted in a first down and couldn’t adjust to a slightly underthrown ball that would have resulted in a touchdown.

Kalif Raymond and Cody Hollister, both of whom are long shots to make the roster, outplayed Taylor, according to Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com.

Coach Mike Vrabel remained generic when asked if he had a conversation with Taylor about his struggles in the preseason opener.

“We talk to all the players about trying to do their job and to play better, whether that’s Taywan or Kamalei Correa, or Rashaan Evans,” Vrabel said Friday, via McCormick. “We talk to them all the time. We coach them, and we’re going to coach everything that we can for every player that’s here. Just had to try to eliminate some of those things and get back to work.”

Taylor, a third-round pick in 2017, went into the game as the starter, ahead of Tajae Sharpe on the depth chart. It’s hard to imagine he will retain that spot this week, but it is the preseason, and considering his draft status, the Titans should want to give him every chance to make the roster.