Teddy Bridgewater has solid outing against his former team

Teddy Bridgewater had a chance to leave for Miami in the offseason. He chose to return for another season behind Drew Brees in New Orleans.

With Brees sitting out the preseason opener Friday night, Bridgewater got a chance to start against the team that drafted him 32nd overall in 2014.

Bridgewater, 26, played the entire first half against the Vikings. The Saints ran 33 plays and gained 168 yards in the first half, with Bridgewater turning a 14-12 halftime lead over to third-string quarterback Taysom Hill.

Bridgewater went 14-for-19 for 134 yards, a touchdown and a 110.3 passer rating.

His touchdown pass came in the two-minute drill, an 18-yarder to Dan Arnold with 44 seconds left in the half. His two-point pass attempt, though, was incomplete.

Bridgewater spent four seasons in Minnesota before signing with the Jets as a free agent. The Jets traded him to the Saints before the start of last season.