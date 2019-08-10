49ers add some running back depth with Brandon Wilds

Getty Images

The 49ers were running a bit short on running backs, so they signed one in advance of tonight’s preseason opener.

The team announced the addition of running back Brandon Wilds. To make room for him on the roster, they waived safety Tyree Robinson.

Wilds was in camp with the Falcons (and Kyle Shanahan in 2016). He has also spent time with the Jets, Browns, Jaguars, and Cardinals.

The 49ers are without Jerrick McKinnon, who will miss at least the next two weeks with a knee issue. He recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection, after making it through just two practices since being activated from the physically unable to perform list. Second-year back Jeffery Wilson is also on the shelf with a calf injury.